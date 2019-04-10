Loveth Ogedegbe, convener of the Orange Global Achievement Awards (OGAA), has declared that this year’s edition will be bigger and better.

Ogedegbe, who revealed that 2018 was a tough year, said: “We are glad with the progress we have made. 2019 promises to be even bigger and better, as plans are already being made for the third edition of the OGAA. In fact, the 2018 Orange Global Achievement Awards turned out to be bigger than we expected especially at the exhibitions where we showcased the ‘Orange Project (young entrepreneurs).

“One of the highlights of the event was the presence of His Royal Majesty, Eze Gbakagbaka, King Leslie Eke, Paramount Ruler of Evo Kingdom and how he presented award plaques and certificates to some of the recipients, with captains of industry and dignitaries from all walks of life gracing the event.”

According to her, this year’s edition of OGAA will not just focus on Oil & Gas, businesses and conglomerates but also the agricultural sector.

Enumerating her challenges, Ogedegbe continued: “The major challenge we’ve had is sponsorship. Due to the paucity of funds, organisations and sponsors who could have easily showed interest usually opt out. We also have the problem of ‘organization apathy’. Most organisations tend to shy away sometimes because they can’t influence the process and final outcome regarding who wins, as we are really thorough and fair in the selection process.”