Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, and former director of Military Intelligence, General Ajibola Togun (retd), are among top Nigerians that will address security of socio-political and economic development of the Yoruba during the ongoing Oranyan festival in Oyo town.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone XI, Osogbo, comprising Oyo, Osun and Ondo sStates,Mr. Adeleye Oyebade; Head of Alaafin’s Hunters, Ogunbayonle Ojo and other critical stakeholders are also expected to speak on the theme of the summit.

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams is expected as the special guest of honour, while Oba Adeyemi will declare the summit open.

Oranyan Festival Organisation Coordinator, Most Rev. Ayo Ladigbolu, a retired archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, disclosed this during a press conference, at the palace mini-conference room, Aafin Oyo, yesterday to herald the festival, holding from September 9 to 14.

The one-day summit, according to him, will hold on Thursday, at Atiba Hall Oyo, adding that the summit would be preceded by free medical outreach for over 2,000 people, expected to cost about N1.4 millon.