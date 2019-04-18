Peter Anosike

The old boys of Oraukwu Grammar School, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, will, on Saturday, celebrate 60 years of the school’s foundation.

According to the National President of the Old Boys Association, Mr. Vincent Ananti, the programme would begin tomorrow, with reunion of former students in the school premises.

He said the D-day would be marked with church service and awards to some of the old boys, who have distinguished themselves in different fields of human endeavour.

Contributing, the National Vice President, Dr. Anthony Chukwuka, said though schools in Anambra State have closed for the Easter celebration, Oraukwu Grammar School has a one week extension to enable the students participate in the Diamond jubilee anniversary.

He said Oraukwu Grammar School was founded on strong discipline, and as such has produced many eminent personalities in the country, like the Anglican Arch Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Arch Bishop Godwin Okpala, Justice Dilibe Amechina, Mr. Obiora Chukwuka, the owner of Green life Pharmaceutical company, the current traditional rulers of Oraukwu and Ogidi local government councils and popular Nollywood actor, Bob Maunel Udofia, among others.