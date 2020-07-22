Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

National Vice Chairman, South-South and Chairman, Edo State Campaign Council, Dan Orbih, yesterday, took a swipe at the ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, saying that he should stop seeing the state as his personal property.

He made this remark in Benin while being inaugurated as the Chairman, Edo State Campaign Council for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

“Those in the forefront in the campaign to take the state back must be stopped. This state is not the property of Adams Oshiomhole. This is the moment of truth and not for self proclaimed liars and political apologists. In 2016, Ize-Iyamu apologized for making Adams Oshiomhole governor, in 2020, it’s the turn of Adams Oshiomhole. Edo people are too politically sophisticated to be fooled.

“Edo people must be informed that government business is serious business. It is not a simple agenda! Edo people rejected the simple agenda in 2016 and will do so again in 2020.

“I sincerely advise that those trying to play God must know that there is only one God. The future of our state is in the hands of Edo people. I urge the good people of Edo state to support and vote Governor Godwin Obaseki for sustainable development and growth of our beloved state.

“From today, we are going to take our campaigns to the people. Let the people decide. Not in Adams but in God we trust, and with the support of the people, Governor Godwin Obaseki will win again”, he said.

Orbih, while speaking on the achievements of Obaseki, said he (Obaseki) and his deputy, Philip Shaibu deserve to be elected having made the state proud in all facets of developments and placing the state in the threshold of greatness again.

“No doubt we have the best candidates for this election. They have given a good account of themselves and they surely deserve a second term to continue the great work. They have elicited uncommon leadership qualities in charting a road map for the development of our state. I must say that I admire you more, now that I am privy to more facts about where you started.

“You inherited the highest debts ever in the history of our state. Through prudent management and financial discipline, you have reduced our indebtedness and embarked on infrastructural development, digitalised payment of pensions to pensioners. Clearing all arrears and prompt and regular payments to pensioners.

“You have been credited with institutional reforms and social welfare enhancement, agricultural support and development, you have also made our great state investor friendly You have eliminated agberos from our markets and roads. You have brought innovation to tax collections in the state”, Orbih said.

Orbih noted that the desire for Obaseki to have called for a probe into the Five-Star Central Hospital was a welcome development and his courage should be commended.