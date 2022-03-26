Few weeks after Badminton Federation of Nigeria BFN subdued its challenge that affected the federation, the stakeholders have agreed to work together and have given their support to the newly re-elected President Francis Orbih to enable more growth and development of the racket game in the country and beyond.

It will be recalled the court had stopped the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and electoral committee not to conduct election for the executive office of the federation pending the hearing and determination of a substantive suit before it in September’s 30, 2021 sports federation elections.

The election of the Board of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria was put on hold due to the Ministry’s respect for the Court injunction that was instituted by some aggrieved Stakeholders.

However, the aggrieved Stakeholders addressed the issues of concern and have jointly discontinued litigation in the Federal High Court, in the spirit of One-Sport-One Family, which the BFN has always been known for.

At the election conducted inside the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the supervision of the ministry officials in Abuja the former President Orbih was re-elected four-year tenure.

Orbih who was unopposed polled 10 voted as Alhaji Maina Mohammed emerged vice president after he scored 10 votes.