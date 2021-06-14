From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Eze Ndigbo of Ibadan and Oyo State, Dr Alex Anozie, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to order all non-Nigerian Fulani going around the country and wreaking havoc with AK-47 and other lethal weapons to return to their countries.

He gave the advice in a statement which he made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday.

Anozie, who is also the Coordinator/Chairman of Non – Indigenes Traditional Council in Oyo State, equally appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure the stoppage of all the killings across the country.

He further advised that no stone should be left unturned by the Buhari-led administration, towards instilling justice, equity, fairness and fear of God in everything they do.

Anozie, who noted that the Nigeria civil war between 1967 and 1960 lasted for 30 months, wondered why the Boko Haram insurgency has lasted for more than 12 years without the federal government finding a lasting solution to it.

His words: “One wonders why Boko Haram insurgents, made up of a collection of few hundreds initially, but now thousands of dissidents, should continue to last for over 12 years now, against the federal might?”

President Buhari, according to him, should fast track the process of restructuring Nigeria into six geo-political zones, to balance all federal appointments, and to ensure that the anti-corruption war is fought sincerely without fear or favour.

‘With all these done, the elders will find it easier to convince the Nigerian youths to calm down. Nobody wants to leave Nigeria when all these are in place. I may be right or wrong,’ he said.

Anozie, who described the statement as his own contribution towards resolving the crises rocking and threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria, enjoined the federal government to engage traditional heads to talk to the youths, who are already tired of the situation in the country. He was optimistic that the youth would listen to their traditional rulers and calm down.