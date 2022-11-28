From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain in the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), Oluomo Sunday Akere, has described the call by Governor Ademola Adeleke that security operatives should lock up palaces as a call to chaos.

Adeleke in an Executive Order directed the closure of Akinrun, Owa of Igbajo and Aree palaces and ordered security operatives to take charge.

Akere who is the Oluomo of Igbajo and Special Adviser to the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, said Adeleke should be called to order before he will rupture the peace of the state.

In a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday, Akere said, “I appeal to all our founding fathers, elders and opinion moulders to call to order the newly inaugurated Governor of Osun State Senator Ademola Adeleke before he will turn the state to a battleground through his immature decisions and uncivilised Executive Orders.

“From the look of things, the PDP administration has nothing to offer other than pains, harassment, intimidation, foisting of draconian rules, playing to the gallery and fear on the people of the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP-led administration should accept the reality that the immediate past Governor Alh. Gboyega Oyetola has the mandate of the Osun State people till midnight Saturday 26th November 2022 and any action taken in his capacity as Governor is covered by the laws of the land.

“For a Governor to dabble into traditional matters in this way amounts to nothing but an abuse of power and brazen politicisation of traditional institutions. If there are complaints against the process of selecting any Oba, what the new administration should do is encourage the complaints to seek redress in a court of law. Instructing security operatives to lock up palaces amounts to an invitation to chaos and a breakdown of law and order.

“No Governor has such a power and we will not hesitate to call the attention of Elders in the state to this as a matter of urgency to call this government to order.

“We have had governments here before and none has ever taken this sort of dictatorial approach to issues of the state and traditional matters.

“An Oba was installed in Igbajo without noise or rancour with all eminent personalities turning up to attend the event including kingmakers and members of the royal lineage doing all the necessary rites associated with the position without anyone coming out to complain or show disaffection. The mere fact that the beneficiary of the process happens to be a politician doesn’t preclude him from ascending the throne of his forefathers.

“Other Executive Orders rolled out to indicate that the administration cannot run the affairs of this state. Osun is an elitist state peopled by highly educated citizens that should be so respected and its affairs handled with total adherence to the laws of the land.

“The State House of Assembly as a separate arm of government should call the infant administration to order so as not to set the state on fire. The courts of law as another separate and independent arm should be allowed to come in when or where we have contentious issues.

“Former Governor Oyetola has the right to make an appointment, direct and administer the affairs of the state till Saturday 26th November 2022 and no Jupiter can overturn decisions taken by him except a competent court of law,” Akere added.