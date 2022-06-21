By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has ordered popular hip hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola (a.k.a Portable), Zazu crooner, to report to the nearest police station or risk arrest over assault on a young man.

Portable was said to have ordered some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said: “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on the social media, where a popular hip hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola (a.k.a Portable), the Zazu crooner, was seen organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him. The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State, about two days ago.

“Such unruly and violent behaviour is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who ought to be a role model for the youths and, therefore, should not be tolerated.

In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb, a.k.a Portable, to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by Portable, in the viral video, is condemnable and, if not checked, will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarks on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such a person.”

