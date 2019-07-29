Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

All Progressives Congress (APC), Oredo West in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, has passed a vote of confidence in Governor Godwin Obaseki, as well as drumming support for his second term bid in the 2020 governorship election.

Addressing journalists at the weekend in Benin, APC leader in Ward II, Baba Franco, said they are supporting Obaseki due to his developmental strides and good governance in the state.

“We are supporting Obaseki because we say no to godfatherism. For the first time, we have a governor who is not prepared to share money among party leaders but to develop the state so that people can stay back home and get gainful employment. This is why many of us are supporting the governor.

“I believe the crisis in Edo APC was engineered by somebody who wanted Obaseki to cave in to his demand so that Edo people will be in bondage. The problem most of the party leaders have with Governor Obaseki is because he is not playing the rule of the godfather and as such, he must not have a second term,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group, Etsako West Constituency 2, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence in Oshiomhole for sustaining the tenet of the party and leading it to greatness.

The group also passed a vote of confidence in the House of Assembly member-elect, representing the constituency, Seid Oshiomhole, for his uncommon courage, loyalty and doggedness in the struggle for justice.

The group’s leader, Pius Akpaibor, speaking at Iyamho-Uzairue, said Oshiomhole has successfully led the party to victory before, during and after the general election despite the obvious political land-mines.