Tony Osauzo, Benin

Councillors of the Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, declared their support for the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

They also reaffirmed their confidence in the leadership of the council Chairman, Jenkins Osunde.

Speaking on behalf of other members during a solidarity visit to Osunde, the leader of the legislative arm, Ewansiha Jeffery, expressed their admiration for Obaseki and commended Osunde for complementing the governor in the council.

He said the areas of misunderstanding between them and the chairman have been cleared and the contending issues, consequently, resolved.