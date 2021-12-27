Following success recorded Friday at the Oba of Oregun Boxing fiesta, organizers and other stakeholders are confident of having a world boxing champion from the community very soon.

Benson Adeyinka, who pummeled Bamgbola Babatunde to submission in their middleweight clash was the cynosure of all eyes after the fight on Friday watched by an appreciable crowd at Oregun High School.

An excited Adeyinka said he has everything except money to conquer the world.

Chief Organizer of the event, Deji Hamilton Bakare applauded the pugilists for their duggedness, skills, discipline and commitment .

Hamilton Bakare also lauded Oba of Oregun,Dr. Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola (Ikudoro 1), Sports phylantropist and MD/CEO Jaunty Nigeria Enterprise Obembe Oladiran and veteran sports Journalist , Deji Omotoyinbo for their moral and financial backing.

While seeking support from the corporate world, he stated that more training programmes and championships would be organized regularly.

Isiaka Tajudeen ( Skyforce) who defeated Rotimi Samuel in the 76kg class believes he would also be a world beater soon.

In some other fights, Daniel Ogunmade beats Adeyemi as Jeremiah overcame Bollard Gbadamosi. Ayomide Olaniyi out punched Sulaimon Yekini as Adedokun Ayobami beats Mohammed Babatunde by technical knockout.