As Oregun Kingdom market continues to face challenges as a result of lack of space for market stalls, His Royal Highness, Oba (Dr.) Olusesan Olukunmi Akingbola, Ikudoro 1 of Oregunland, has appointed Mrs. Nofisat Yekini as the market leader (Iya-Oloja) of Oregun Market. Nofisat, a trader for over two decades prior to her appointment, has a record of peacekeeping, organisational skills, tact, commitment and comportment.

Nofisat Yekini said her new postion was as a result of contribution to the development of Oregun Market and community at large. Her official installation will be made public on August 28, at the king’s palace, Baale Street, Oregun Lagos.

She however urged the Onigbongbo Local Council Development ofLagos under the leadership of the Executive Chairman, Onigbongbo Local Council Hon. Oladotun Olaponle to provide spacious land for expansion of the market to accommodate more traders and allow free flow of goods and human traffic of people to a desired destination. To the king of Oregun Land, May God in his infinite mercy make his loyal crown remain permanent as she also wish all Oregun Residents long life and prosperity.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.