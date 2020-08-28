At last, after protracted and long wait, the people of Oregun, a suburb of Lagos State, has elected a new king, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola Ikudoro, from the ruling House of Oregun Kingdom in Lagos State, who emerged on Monday, August 24, 2020, as the choice from among the four royal houses and became the new Oba.

Speaking after his installation, Oba Akingbola Ikudoro thanked God for making him to ascend the throne as the Oba of Ilu-Oregun, Ikudoro 1, as its the first of its kind in his royal lineage.

The new Oba has since ascended the exalted throne left vacant for over three years after the demise of the late Oba Lamidi Olorunfunmi, the Oleregun of Oregun 1.

The monarch was quick to address the family members, residents, guests and others over the need to put on facemasks, washing of hands, sanitizing of hands, keep social distancing of 2 metres – 5 metres, keep environment clean at every point in time. Urging them to adhere strictly to the NCDC rules and other global health agencies in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He appealed to Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to provide market stalls in Oregun, workable security and necessary infrastructure such as good roads, water, and electricity, among others. The Oba also called on government to build a palace for Ilu-Oregun, for which they will provide space for the palace to be built.

Speaking further on covid-19, through the incumbent kingmaker (Afobaje of Oregun Kingdom), Chief Ligali Gafar, Eletu, and Prince Olumide Kingbola (JP) reiterated that every resident, irrespective of their status, should obey global precautionary measures: cover your mouth when coughing, don’t hug, don’t shake hands, use disposable tissues, among others, he said.