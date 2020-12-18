From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, LAGOS

Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has dedicated the honourary doctorate degree conferred on her by the Lagos State University to women and youths. Giving her acceptance speech after the conferment of the Honorary Doctor of Arts (Poverty Alleviation and Technology Incubation) Degree on her at the 24th Convocation Ceremony of LASU at the institution’s main campus in Ojo Lagos on Thursday, the presidential aide also expressed her delight and appreciation to the management of the University for deeming her worthy of the award.

The presidential adviser said, “I accept it on behalf of thousands of unsung heroes, the youth, women and the underprivileged striving to eke out a living amidst excruciating realities and those among you, particularly our graduands, who feel a measure of nervousness about the future.