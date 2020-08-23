T Pumpy Concept Limited, developers of T Pumpy Estates, Abuja, has signed Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, the four-year-old boy in the popular Mummy Calm Down video as one of its brand ambassadors.

The company also signed Nollywood actors, Femi Adebayo, Tayo Odueke AKA Sikira Sindodo, singer Sule Alao Malaika, Keji Adaralegbe (Baby K) and Osundare Damilare also known as Asiri comedy.

Oreofeoluwa signed a two-year contract with the real estate company on Saturday at its corporate headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking shortly before the contract was signed, the MD/CEO of T Pumpy Concept Limited, Mr. Akintayo Adaralegbe, said he was moved by the boy’s courage and boldness during the conversation with his mum in the viral video.

He described his action as smart, intelligent and resilient.

“While many people only watched and laughed over the 3-minute-18-second footage I learnt a lot from it.

“He’s courageous, bold and innovative. It reminds us that as a people, no matter the situation, we should learn to CALM DOWN!

“We decided to bring him on board because of his courage, tenacity and power to negotiate, which are some of the things what T Pumpy stands for.

“On behalf of the staff and management of T Pumpy Concept Limited, I welcome Master Oreofeoluwa to this family.”

Speaking shortly after signing the contract on behalf of the young man, his mother, Mrs. Lawal-Babalola, thanked T Pumpy for reaching out to the son.

She promised to do everything within her power to make sure the young man attains his dreams.

When asked to comment on his new endorsement, a visibly-elated Oreofeoluwa said “before you buy any land in Abuja, calm down and come to T Pumpy Estate, the developer that cares and your future is assured.”

T Pumpy also signed Ibadan-based comedy merchant, Ayo Ajewole, famously known as Woli Agba and Kannywood actress, Nafisa Abdullahi as its brand ambassadors.

