Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was a pandemonium in Nworieubi in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State as a man (name witheld) causes steer when he raised the alarm that his sexual organ has been snatched.

According to an eye witness, the man had claimed his organ disappeared immediately a man purported to have hailed from Kogi State touched him from behind.

The incident which occurred at about 9 am was said to have drawn attention from everybody on the major road as they helped to beat the man before handed him over to the police from the Nworieubi division who in turn took him to the state police.

However, confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu told our correspondent that a male suspect and the victim are presently at the state police headquarters answering question to the incident .

“Yes I can tell you for sure that we have a suspect who claimed his organ was snatched , we know his manhood is there but what we are yet to confirm is if it is still working, however investigation is still ongoing” Orlando said.

Meanwhile, the situation has put palpable fear in residents of the state as some of them have attributed the incident to the evils associated with the yuletide.

A resident of the state, who do not want his name mentioned said “this people have started again, this is another Christmas and everybody wants to make quick money, may God save us all”.