Chinyere Anyanwu, [email protected]

The business of farming is as old as man on planet earth. In the agrarian days, the thought of including allied products like fertiliser to the farming process did not occur to man because of the natural fertility of the soil. But with the increase in human population and development across all spectra of human endeavour, availability of farmland gradually became a major issue in farming because a host of infrastructure development occupied reasonable portions of farmlands.

Against this backdrop, availability of farmland in many areas became a major challenge to farmers and consequently, a lot of farmlands were overused and the nutrients were gradually depleted resulting in farm productivity nosediving.

This necessitated the introduction of fertiliser into farming, which became one of the ways to sustain farm output. There were two major types of fertiliser namely, natural and chemical fertilisers. Natural fertilisers like manure have been in use for centuries as these were the only forms of nutrition that could be provided to crops before the invention of chemical fertilisers. With the advancement of technology, there was an explosive growth in artificial fertilisers due to improved productivity. But of late, there has been mass awareness of the eco-friendliness of the use of organic fertilisers and many are turning to those methods again.

What is fertiliser: Fertiliser is any material of natural or synthetic origin that is applied to soils or to plant tissues to supply one or more plant nutrients essential to the growth of plants. There are two major types of fertiliser – chemical or synthetic fertiliser and organic fertiliser. A chemical fertiliser is any inorganic material of wholly or partially synthetic origin that is added to soil to sustain plant growth. Organic fertilisers are substances that are derived from the remains or byproducts of natural organisms which contain the essential nutrients for plant growth.

Differences between chemical and organic fertilisers: Natural and organic fertilisers differ from chemical fertiliser in that they feed plants while building the soil. Soils with lots of organic material remain loose and airy, hold more moisture and nutrients, foster growth of soil organisms and promote healthier plant root development.

Since chemical fertilisers are prepared from inorganic materials artificially, they may have some harmful acids, which stunt the growth of microorganisms found in the soil helpful for plant growth naturally. Examples of chemical fertilisers are ammonium sulphate, ammonium phosphate, ammonium nitrate, ammonium chloride and urea, among others. Organic fertilisers, depend on microorganisms found in soil to break them down and release the essential nutrients. Examples of organic fertilisers are cottonseed meal, blood meal, fish emulsion, manure and sewage sludge.

Acid content: One of the main disadvantages of chemical fertilisers is that, in contrast to organic fertilisers, several chemical fertilisers have high acid content like sulphuric acid and hydrochloric acid, which results in the destruction of the nitrogen-fixing bacteria that is helpful in supplying nitrogen to a growing plant. In contrast, organic fertilisers support the growth of nitrogen-fixing bacteria.

Types of organic fertiliser: There are different organic fertilisers adding different nutrients and ingredients to the soil. There are plant-based and animal-based organic fertilisers. Plant-based fertilisers break down quicker than other organics but they generally offer more in the way of soil conditioning than actual nutrients. Animal-based fertilisers such as manure, bone meal or blood meal, add lots of nitrogen to the soil. They are great for leafy plants and strong growth in the early weeks of farming. To qualify as an organic fertiliser, the materials must naturally occur in nature.

Organic fertiliser is used globally and blazing the trail in Nigeria’s organic fertiliser production and distribution is Anastasia Marie Nig. Ltd, a Lagos-based agro industry firm, whose product, Humusplus organic fertiliser, is gaining popularity with farmers.

Explaining the need for farmers to embrace complete transition to organic farming, the General Manager, Operations of Anastasia Marie Nig. Ltd., Mr. Etimensi Sunday, said, “many farmers, out of ignorance, grow crops like garden egg, cucumber, watermelon and vegetables like the popular pumpkin leaf (ugu) with synthetic fertiliser. Research reveals that many of the synthetic fertilisers have some adverse effects on soil and by extension, human beings, due to intake of foods produced with chemical or synthetic fertilisers. It is not in doubt, therefore, that the high cases of cancer in our society today can be attributed to our food intake, especially fruits. The best way to eradicate this is to go the way of organic farming.”

According to him, Humusplus is 100 per cent organic fertiliser, clinically analysed and well formulated to suit soil and crops. It has a large value chain because it does not only stimulate growth in plants, it also conditions the soil for future planting. Humusplus is farmers’ partner in progress.

Listing the merits of Humusplus, Sunday said it improves soil structure and increases its ability to hold or retain water and nutrients in a steady manner. He stated that, “since Humusplus slowly releases the needed nutrients, it is difficult to over-fertilise or harm the plants. Humusplus is renewable, biodegradable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly.

“Application of Humusplus fertiliser helps to detoxify the soil and reduce some toxic chemicals like arsenic, cadmium, and uranium in the soil, which can easily make their way into fruits and vegetables thereby orchestrating cancer. One of the greatest benefits of Humusplus is its ability to condition the soil. Without doubt, many farmlands have been bombarded with synthetic fertilisers, but with Humusplus, the PH level of the soil will be balanced. Farming is not complete if the farm produce does not reach the market or consumers in good state. With Humusplus, this is guaranteed. Humusplus is applied on the foliar and this speaks volume about its safety and friendliness to crops and humans.”