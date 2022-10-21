The Anambra state government has called for attitudinal change towards eating culture amongst the citizens.

The government identified eating of synthetic food as responsible for multiple health complications and called for a return to feeding on organic food.

Mr Don Onyenji, the state commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, made the call during a maiden new yam Festival organized by the state council of Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) in Awka on Thursday.

Onyenji emphasised adherence to culture and tradition by a people as a certain means of sustaining the value system of the people.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, commended the NUJ for promoting culture and tradition of Igbos.

Nwabunwanne pledged government support to the council to ensure that it plays a desired role on realisation of policies and programmes of Gov. Charles Soludo towards uplifting the culture and traditions of the state.

The traditional ruler of Okpuno, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra, Igwe Sunday Okafor, who was chairman of the event, pledged the commitment of the traditional institution towards promoting peace amongst the people.

Okafor described new yam Festival as an important cultural celebration in Igbo land and described yam as king of all produce.

The Chairman of NUJ in the state, Dr Emeka Odogwu, pledged that the state Council was committed to promoting traditional culture of the state.

Odogwu stated that the Igbo nation has rich and colorful tradition and urged journalists to publicise them to the global community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries who graced the occasion included the former Dean, Faculty of Social Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Stella Okunna.

Okunna, a Professor of Mass communication, and currently the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Paul’s University, Awka, commended the council for its zeal to promote and show Igbo cultural heritage.

Mrs Nneka Anoliefo, committee chairman, NUJ 2022 maiden Culture and Tradition fiesta, said it was a joy to celebrate Igbo culture amongst professional colleagues and well wishers. (NAN)