From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The International Principal Investigator and Founder of Prostate Cancer Transatlantic Consortium (CaPTC), Prof (Mrs) Folakemi Odedina, and the National Principal Investigator for the International Registry to Improve Outcomes in Men with Advanced Prostate Cancer in Nigeria (IRONMAN) Prof Ademola Popoola, have raised the alarm of prostate cancer among Nigerian men.

Similarly, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed that the incidence of cancer was fast increasing globally, including in Nigeria.

They spoke at the virtual flag-off of the International Registry to improve outcomes in men with advanced prostate cancer in Nigeria (IRONMAN).

Odedina, who is also the Director of CHCR Global Health Equity Initiatives at Mayo Clinic in the USA, said: ‘Because the problem of prostate cancer disparity persists, it is crucial that we begin to use new paradigms and look at the problem from fresh perspectives to develop effective solutions. The possibility for exploring new paradigms comes from studying Blacks who are connected to the US via the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

‘This formed the basis for the formation of The Prostate Cancer Transatlantic Consortium (CaPTC) in 2005 to address the globally disproportionate burden of prostate cancer among Black men.’

Popoola, a Professor of Urological Surgery at the University of Ilorin, said: ‘It is a major cause of death among men in the country.’

The honorary consultant at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) while delivering a lecture, entitled: “Prostate Cancer Research in Nigeria: Where is CaPTC?” noted that Nigeria has joined the comity of nations in the registry of men with advanced prostate cancer through the project.

The project, according to him, will help in the better understanding of the behaviour of prostate cancer that afflicts Nigerian men especially as it is becoming more aggressive and kills more men in Nigeria.

Popoola called on the government to support men with prostate cancer saying the cost of care is very high and not affordable to most Nigerian men.

Ehanire who flagged off the project said: ‘Based on the data from our cancer Registries, there was a total of 115, 950 cancer cases and 70, 372 cancer-related deaths in Nigeria in 2018.’

The minister, who noted that prostate cancer was the commonest cancer among Nigerian men, said that, unfortunately, some of the cases present late in facilities, partly due to inadequate level of awareness or due to misdiagnosis in the early stages.

While describing the project intended to document the occurrence of prostate cancer and monitor outcomes as a welcome, he expressed optimism that it will strengthen the activities of the cancer registries.

‘Nigeria has a robust system of cancer registration currently being managed by the Nigeria National System of Cancer Registries, which is operational in almost all the centres you have chosen to pilot this project.

‘The Federal Ministry of Health is ready to welcome any scientific programme that will enhance and improve the health system, therefore you can be assured of government support to actualise the objectives of this Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Consortium”.

Ehanire commended the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Consortium (PCCTC) team, the Founder of CaPTC and the IRONMAN Project Team in Nigeria for the hard work and excellent leadership in the recruitment of patients with advanced prostate cancer in Nigeria.

Goodwill messages were delivered at the event by the President, Urological Society of Nigeria, Dr Evaristus Azodoh, President of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr Victor Makanjuola, President of College of Nigerian Pathologists (CNP), Prof. Philip Olatunji.

Others were Director General, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Prof Babatunde Salako; President, Nigerian Cancer Society, Dr Adamu Alhassan Umar; and National Principal Investigator of CaPTC for Sierra Leone Prof Babatunde Duduyemi.

The Director of Advocacy and Planning, CaPTC West Africa, who is also the Principal Investigator of CaPTC, Ekiti State, Dr Abidemi Omonisi, effectively moderated the event.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.