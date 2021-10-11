From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Organised Labour in Cross River comprising of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) and the State Joint Public Negotiations Council have embarked on an indefinite industrial action for refusal of the state government to adhere to fourteen demands of the unions.

The labour leaders resolved to commence an indefinite strike from tomorrow, Tuesday, October 12, to press their demands.

In a bulletin issued by the labour unions today in Calabar, the labour leaders directed all state and local government workers to ‘down tools to press home our demands’.

The bulletin read in part:

‘Dear comrades, whereas an enlarged Congress of organized labour, meet on Wednesday 6th October 2021, at Nigerian Civil Service Union (NCSU) Secretariat, to deliberate on the many issues, troubling the workers of Cross River State.

‘Whereas the Congress, after extensive deliberation, resolved that all the workers in the state and local government should down tools to press home our grievances.

‘Workers are hereby called upon to stay at home, from Tuesday 12th October 2021 until you hear from us.’

The labour unions had earlier in its October 7 cngress sent in its 14-point demands to the state governor including implementation of promotions to both state and local government workers, non-remittance of deductions from workers salaries and full implementation of the minimum wage to both state and local government workers.

Other demands include the non-implementation of full 27.5% teachers enhancement allowance, stoppage of tax exemption and allowance for teachers, payment of hazard allowances for medical and health workers and inclusion of all staff employed but not yet patrolled by the state

No government official is yet to respond to the demands of the labour unions as at the time of this report.

