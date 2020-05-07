The Organised Labour in Nasarawa State has rejected the verification forms being circulated by the state Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

The Union expressed its feeling in Lafia on Thursday in a statement jointly signed by state Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Yusuf Iya and his counterpart in Trade Union Congress (TUC) Mohammed Doma.

It said all civil servants should stay clear of collection and filling of the verification forms from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

The statement explained that members of the organised labour were part of a committee where it was agreed that the government should stay any action until outstanding issues of workers’ welfare were addressed.

“We agreed that issues of promotion, annual increment and salary arrears be addressed before further action and wander why the Commissioner, Haruna Ogbele, will decide to carryout this verification at this time,” the statement read in part.

It, therefore, said that labour would not accept sanction of any kind on civil servants for not participating on the verification exercise. (NAN)