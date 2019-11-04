The organised labour in Nasarawa State has called on the state government to absorb all casual staff currently on its payroll.

Mr Yusuf Iya, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, made the call on Monday in Lafia.

Iya spoke at the official handover ceremony of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to the new Commissioner, Mr Dogo Shammah.

According to him, the labour union in the state is totally against casual employment of staff.

“The International Labour Law is against employment of workers on casual basis and government needs to always obey the law to set a standard for others to follow.

“We therefore called on Gov. Abdullahi Sule, the labour friendly governor, to make permanent, the appointment of all casual staff,” the NLC chairman added.

Iya urged the government to pay the three months salary arrears owed the workers, implement over eight years promotion arrears, annual increments as well as pay gratuity to pensioners, to ensure industrial harmony.

READ ALSO: Plateau IDPs say they’ve been abandoned by FG, state

The NLC chairman, however, commended the governor for appointing Shammah, who was the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Assistant Secretary of NLC in the state as a commissioner.

“Most governors would hardly appoint labour leaders to the state executive council; so we must commend those who consider our colleagues for appointment,” he added.

He also called on the commissioner not to “change for bad, given the comfort of your new office.”

Similarly, Mrs Juliana Ofoku, the Acting Chairman of NUJ in the state, expressed gratitude to the governor for appointing one of them as a commissioner.

Ofoku assured the commissioner that journalists in the state would support him to succeed.

Responding, Shammah expressed gratitude to the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC), members of NUJ, friends and associates, for the love showered on him since his appointment.

He assured them that he would not disappoint them as he would discharge his duty diligently and with the fear of God.

(NAN)