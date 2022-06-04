By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The race to the 2022 Nigeria Beverage Awards (NBA) has officially begun as the organiser of the prestigious awards; Undatree Entertainment has called on producers/marketers to submit their products’ entries for consideration.

In a statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, Mr Temiyemi Abayomi Ogunwolu, called on producers/marketers to submit their products’ entries to vie for nominations in about 14 categories.

2022 NBA which will be the third edition of the yearly event, tagged the Nigeria Beverage Award 3.0, will hold on October 30, at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The award ceremony will be a convergence of key players in the beverage industry in Nigeria. Various awards will be contested for and winners announced on the award night, the biggest of which will be the ‘Beverage of the year’ category.

Other categories that different brands will slug out for are; Beverage Company of the year, Alcoholic Beverage of the year, Non-Alcoholic Beverage of the year, Lager Beer of the year, Stout of the year, Fruit Beverage of the year, Malt Beverage of the year, Carbonated Soft Drink of the year, Bitters of the year, Energy drink of the year, ready to drink beverage of the year, most promising beverage of the year and table water of the year.

Entries and categories for which product should be considered for, should be sent to [email protected] or [email protected] Criteria to be considered before sending entries are volume of hectolitre sold, popularity and geographical spread.

Submission of entries closes on the 30th of June, 2022. Voting for the various categories commences on September 23, and closes on October 23, 2022.

The onerous task of choosing the winners in each categories will lie with the public via a voting process on the event website, www.nigeriabeverageawards.com. And the winners will be announce at the award night.

According to the organiser, Undatree Entertainment’s Proect Director, Mr Abayomi Soniyi, the event is organised to appreciate and celebrate the growth of the beverage industry in Nigeria. As prevalent in other climes around the world, beverage awards have become popular and integral yearly events in the beverage industry calendar.

