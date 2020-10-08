The venue of the Super Eagles friendly against North African opponents Algeria has been changed, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Though, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) previously advertised that the game would hold at the Jacques Lemans Arena, which has a capacity of roughly 2,400, the friendly will now take place at the Wörthersee Stadium, Klagenfurt.

Built in 1960, the Wörthersee Stadium is the home ground of Austrian 2 Liga club SK Austria Klagenfurt and the stadium hold thirty thousand spectators.

The venue change favours the African champions more as they are based and training in Klagenfurt while the Super Eagles are being accommodated at the Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Carinthia, around 20 minutes drive to Klagenfurt.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr worked with a full complement of players he invited for the two friendlies in the second workout on Tuesday following the arrival of Paul Onuachu and Ahmed Musa.

Nigeria registered an impressive five back-to-back wins against Algeria before losing their last two fixtures to the North Africans.