The much awaited The Match for Akinwunmi Ambode earlier scheduled to hold at the Onikan Stadium currently under refurbishment has been moved to Agege Stadium.

Organisers of the game, which is African Legends versus Naija Legends is aimed at celebrating the sporting glories of the Akinwunmi Ambode administration in Lagos.

Waidi Akanni, one of the organisers of The Match confirmed yesterday that the shift to Agege Stadium was the last resort as ongoing construction work at Onikan is not likely to be completed before the date for the game.

“We really would have been happy to play the African Legends versus Naija Legends match for Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Onikan but we do not want to take any chance now that it is obvious it will not be ready. Agege Stadium is a better alternative,” stressed the ex-international.

The former chairman of Lagos State FA also confirmed that air tickets have been dispatched to all the invited former African stars listed to take on their Nigerian counterparts.

“The African stars include – Richard Kingston, (Ghana), Geremi Njitap (Chelsea & Cameroon), Herita Illunga (West Ham and captain DRC, Christian Karembeu (Real Madrid and France World Cup winner), Aaron Mokoena (Portsmouth, Black Burn and South Africa), Didier Zokora (Tottenham and Ivory Coast), Mamodu Sissoko (Liverpool and Mali) and El- Hadji Diouf (Liverpool and Senegal).