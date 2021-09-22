Organisers of the Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament have declared that all is set for a colorful opening ceremony at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin. All the 12 clubs and their officials are expected to arrive the ancient city of Benin on Sunday, September 26th.

Draws for the tournament hold evening of arrival day while the first matches will be played on Monday, September 27.

The tournament’s Head of Media & Communications, Ebhohiama Musa said that with less than one week to the event billed to run from September 27 to October 4, all strategies ahead of the opening ceremony are being perfected.

“When we unveiled the logo of the tournament in Benin, it was adjudged a beautiful event. That is just a child’s play compared to what we are planning for the opening ceremony. It would be a colorful one on Monday, September 27. We are drawing from the experience of hosting Edo 2020 National Sports Festival. “We have a governor in Godwin Obaseki and a Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu who believe in going for the very best in anything. As everyone can see, Edo is fast becoming the nation’s Mecca of sports. We hosted the sports festival, hosted the Aiteo Cup final and Super Eagles games. Now, the next big thing is the Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament,” Musa stated.

