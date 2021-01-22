Launch of a book, ‘Strategic Turnaround’, written by Dakuku Peterside and a public lecture to mark his 50th birthday earlier scheduled for Thursday, January 28, at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja will now hold on Thursday, March 25, at the same venue.

Decision to postpone the book launch is part of measures to curtail the rising cases of the new wave of infections of the COVID-19 pandemic as the list of confirmed attendees was already in excess of the allowable limit dictated by the protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force.

The pubic lecture organised by the Development and Leadership Institute Business Day and Leadership newspapers is entitled, “Security and Economic Growth: Leadership in Challenging Times.” It is expected to be delivered by Borno State Governor, Umaru Zulum.