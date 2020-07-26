Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have been told not to attempt a knockout in their highly anticipated bout.

Tyson will enter the boxing ring for the first time in 15 years, after he and Jones Jr finally agreed to a match, 17 years after a fight between the pair was originally discussed.

The pair will fight each other on September 12, in an eight-round exhibition clash that is being called ‘Frontline Battle’.

However the fight will be very different to what could have been seen between them in 2003, as the California State Athletic Commission, who have sanctioned the exhibition bout, have insisted neither should be looking to win by KO.

Commission executive director Andy Foster told Boxing Scene: ‘We can’t mislead the public as to this is some kind of real fight. They can get into it a little bit, but I don’t want people to get hurt. They know the deal.

‘It’s an exhibition. They can exhibit their boxing skills, but I don’t want them using their best efforts to hurt each other.

‘They’re going to spar hard, but they shouldn’t be going for a knockout. This isn’t a record-book type of fight.

‘This is not world-championship boxing right now. It’s not what this is. People shouldn’t be getting knocked out. The public can see what kind of shape Roy and Mike are still in.’