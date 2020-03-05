All is set for the unveiling of the logo of the 2020 edition of Ikeji cultural festival. The unveiling will take place at the APU Hall, Lagos this Sunday, March 8. Ikeji festival, regarded as Africa’s biggest gathering of masquerades is held annually by the people of Arondizuogu in Imo State to showcase their rich history and culture. Speaking on the logo unveiling ceremony, the consultant to the festival committee, Mr. Chijioke Akamnonu said the logo unveiling is part of the efforts of the Ikeji Heritage Festival Committee to reposition the festival, create more visibility and attract tourists and corporate clienteles who may wish to identify with the festival.

He described the festival as the biggest in the South East that involves three council areas and hundreds of thousands of individuals. He said: “Ikeji festival is a foremost annual festival in Igboland that captures the history and culture of the people of Arondizuogu, in Imo State. It is regarded as the biggest pan-Igbo cultural festival that attracts thousands of local and inbound tourists. “Beyond just being an annual traditional spectacle, the Ikeji is the biggest gathering of traditional masquerades in Africa. “In Igbo culture, the masquerade embodies the spirit and human worlds. The mystique surrounding the masquerade is one of the key components of the Igbo culture that has survived Western influences. It is generally believed in the Igboland that the masquerade is a spirit which springs from the soil. “Arondizougu people are descendants of slave merchants from Arochukwu. The celebration of the festival would also give local and foreign tourists the opportunity to visit some of the historical sites.”