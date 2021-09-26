I told the girls about the Book on Relationship and the party at the Mansion. “Wow Tobs, I am so proud of you, are we going to have a get together to celebrate you being an author?” Jasmine asked in excitement. “What do you girls think? Should we not celebrate our very own Tobs for this wonderful feat?” Jasmine asked looking around with a raised eye brow. “Yes I agree and I already know just how the party will go,” Bola said eagerly. “How about we use a cozy little Bar and present an evening of reading and discussion.

We can make it interactive and the audience can ask questions and have conversations about any and all the chapters. We can also do a promotional poster, write out press releases using social networks. Tobs, you as the author have to look stunning so I will arrange for you to be totally glammed up; nails, face and of course sexy outfit to go with all that glam. Just because it’s a Book Launch does not mean that your feminine side should be hidden; big, bold and bad will be just right! We would have a stool arranged strategically in the Bar where you as the author will sit while reading excerpts from the chapters in the book.

The key is to keep the people wanting more not saturated. Wow I can totally connect to that experience, it feels like orgasm!” Bola said closing her eyes to savour the moment, totally lost in her little world of creating the ‘perfect Book Launch’. “Bola! Please come down to earth, it sounds like a good idea, completely doable but can we tone down on the ‘big, bold and bad’ bit? I will have to get the book published first, right? I don’t know about the other part of having an orgasm while having a Book Launch! What’s the correlation?” I said in between bouts of laughter.

What a strange girl! Bola as you may know is into Events and Interior Décor and particular about having the perfect Event for the perfect occasion. The other girls were completely on board with the Book Launch. Pressure is on now about finishing the Book. The Party at Rick’s family house was an instant hit with the girls as expected. It is a few days away and already there is so much buzz in the air.

Even shy, conservative Kaycee is excited. The girls decided we all needed to go shopping for the party and we fixed a Thursday, which is just a few days from now. I have massive work in the office but the girls will not hear of it. The shopping was not negotiable. On the said day, Jasmine came to pick me at about 12.00 noon which was the agreed time. “Hey beautiful, still have your head buried in books? I tell you, you will make a sexy, cool Professor someday if you decide to be a Lecturer.

Anyways it’s time to go,” she said closing my books and carrying my bag with the other while I grumbled incoherently. “Seriously Tobs, your head is always buried in something, if I leave you, you will live the life of a hermit in a surreptitious manner; from your activities in Warien Rose Foundation, to your Radio show at Unilag FM and of course I know you write about us in your Newspaper column, Bachelorette with the Sun Newspaper then back to your work as a Legal Practitioner.

I can’t have you living that kind of ‘boring life!’ Jasmine said obviously goading me; I am sure into some unguarded response. I thought of rising to the bait but it just wasn’t worth it. I knew my life was anything but boring. “Alright missy, shall we? I never thought you to be a prophetess of doom,” I said jokingly. Jasmine is one of my very best friends and truly speaking I would have loved to live a quieter life but that is a mirage with Jasmine around. Then the unthinkable happened just as we stepped out of the office. “Hello Ladies, going somewhere?” Dennis asked stepping down from what can only be described as a ‘machine’. “Hello Ladies, going somewhere?”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.