Oriental Energy Resources Limited, an indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria, has donated a state-of-the-art Science Laboratory Complex to Community Grammar School, Ebughu in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Corporate Communications Manager of Oriental Energy, Mr. Sam Umukoro, said the gesture was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to education and human capital development in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Mr. Ignatius Ifelayo, said the complex is evidence of the company’s long-term dedication to human capital development in the state.

“It is now very clear that most jobs of the future will require a basic understanding of mathematics and science. At the same time, recent developments around the world point to the fact that scientific and technological innovations are becoming increasingly important in the 21st century.

Therefore, in preparing our children for the future, we need to provide them with a conducive learning environment, where they can lay a good foundation, especially through the study of biology, chemistry, and physics. This is the main reason why we embarked on the science laboratory project at Community Grammar School, Ebughu, Mbo LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

It is our hope that the judicious use of the laboratory complex for teaching and learning will lead to better academic outcomes for students registered for examinations in the core science subjects of biology, chemistry and physics,” Ifelayo added.

The complex consists of Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories including teachers’ offices, toilet facilities and fittings, gas cylinders, and fire extinguishers; laboratory furniture including stools for students, teachers’ desks and chairs, white boards, shelves and storage facilities for reagents and chemicals.

Other items include WAEC-standard equipment together with different types of reagents/chemicals for Biology, Chemistry and Physics practicals. Electricity supply within the laboratory building complex is powered by a solar systems and inverter, which also pumps water from the borehole to the overhead tanks with solar water heaters.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, commended Oriental Energy Resources for embarking on the science laboratory project: “Oriental Energy Resources partnering with the state government to promote education should be a challenge to other multinational companies, NGOs and individuals to join hands and build up the sector’’.