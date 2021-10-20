From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) not to induce any of its official financially to secure redeployment during the orientation camp.

Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday ahead of the resumption of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 orientation course.

Represented by Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the scheme also directed all married pregnant and nursing mothers not deployed to their husbands’ places of domicile to proceed to the NYSC camps within their spouses’ states of residence.

The NYSC management however insisted that to enjoy such privilege, they must present for registration in addition to other documents, evidence of marriage, husbands’ identity and evidence of husbands’ place of domicile.

The scheme also assured that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed, warning that everybody must undergo testing while only those confirmed negative will be allowed entry into the camp.

Asked the measures it is putting in place to check its staff demanding bribe from applicants for redeployment, the scheme noted: “There is no reported case of any of our staff making such demand.

“However, we want to tell prospective corps members that they don’t need to induce any official to be granted redeployment request. They should report anybody who made such demand to the various layers of officials in such states,” the scheme’s management warned.

While giving updates on the orientation course which commence on Wednesday nationwide, the DG said: “all machineries have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise. This is the 7th Orientation Exercise since the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Prospective corps members and staff are aware of COVID-19 rules and safety protocols. In addition, every PCM and camp official would be tested at the camp gate and only those who test negative will gain access into the camp. NCDC officials are present in the 37 orientation camps.

“All camps have been fumigated and decontaminated in readiness to receive prospective Corps Members. There will be compulsory use of face mask, 2-meter social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions on safety protocols in all our camps.

“The hostel arrangement is in compliance with this. Staggered registration of PCMs in batches still undertaken to avoid overcrowding at registration points. Synergy with the NCDC is still on. This is to ensure the safety of all prospective corps members and staff including the general public.

“To ensure the safety of PCMs, our synergy with security agencies is still very effective. Effective liaison and discuss with DSS, NA, NSCDC, Nigeria Police etc.

“Prior to the commencement of the orientation exercise the following meetings were held to ensure smooth and a hitch-free mobilization/orientation exercise. Security and welfare of PCMs and corps members was exhaustively addressed,” he assured.

