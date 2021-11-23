From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has cautioned Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Orientation Course against coming to camp with fake COVID-19 document for registration.

General Shuaibu gave the warning on Tuesday during a live webinar jointly hosted by the scheme and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in preparation for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Orientation Course.

He also warned that anyone caught with fake COVID-19 document in camp would be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

The Scheme’s boss further assured that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all NYSC Orientation Camps across the country.

“Ensure that you are a good and law-abiding citizen. If you violate COVID-19 safety guidelines, we have COVID-19 vanguard in camp and you will be decamped,” he warned.

The DG further added that NYSC is a federal government agency that would key into the directive of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, directing all public servants to present evidence of COVID-19 vaccination starting from first of December this year.

General Shuaibu urged all camp participants to get COVID-19 vaccine before coming to camp and also be prepared to undergo COVID-19 test, stressing that only those that test negative would be allowed entry into the camp, while those that test positive would be handed over to NCDC officials for treatment and management.

“The Scheme has been into partnership with the National Primary Healthcare Agency and State Ministries of Health on the safe conduct of Orientation Courses. We thank the federal government and NCDC for supporting the Scheme, especially in orientation course activities since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I advice the PCMs to avoid night journeys while going to camp, rather break your journey if it will take them beyond 6pm. They should pass the night in NYSC Secretariat, military barracks, Corps Lodge or other safe places.

“NYSC has completed seven orientation exercises since the outbreak of COVID-19 and we warn the PCMs against negative use of the social media. I advice you to use the social media to further promote the unity of the country,” he noted.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, warned that there was need to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols, urging Nigerians to take responsibility.

“Take personal responsibility and act collectively to ensure your safety and others. Make use of every opportunity in and out of camp to get the vaccine. Wear your facemasks in camp, avoid large gatherings, maintain social distance between you and the next person,” he said.

The NCDC Project Lead on Safe Camp Reopening, Dr Ladun Okunromade, on his own, suggested that all hands must be on deck to ensure that Orientation Camps meet the necessary key performance indicators.

She commended NYSC Management for compliance with all the COVID-19 safety measures, adding that NCDC would continue to support the Scheme.

She revealed that preparations are in high gear targeted at infection-prevention and control measures against COVID-19.