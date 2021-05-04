Mr Johnson Babatunde, Executive Chairman, Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, says the council has projected about N50 million agricultural projects for 600 youths.

Babatunde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the project would create jobs for unemployed youths in the area.

He said his plan was to establish “Orile-Agege Village’’ in the neighbouring state where no fewer than 600 youths from the LCDA would be empowered in the agriculture sector.

According to him, the project will involve cash and arable crops and poultry farming, while some sectors will focus on livestock production.

“This development will force the food price to go down, as things are costly nowadays, because we have failed to do the needful.

“If our leaders can rise up to their responsibilities, the cost of living will be reduced,” Babatunde said.

The council chief said he planned to engage youths from Orile-Agege in the agricultural projects, with 100 youths per ward in the LCDA and empower them in “Orile Agege Village”.

He said, “If from LCDA, I can get N50 million for them to start the projects with proper supervision, I think it will open our eyes, and the development will go a long way to help youths and the economy at large.”

Babatunde said that youths involved would be able to access some external financial facilities from Agricultural Development Bank, Bank of Industry and Central Bank of Nigeria.

The chairman also said the project would go a long way in helping interested youths to become self-reliance, assist economy of the village and major towns through sales of the farm produces.

“Through this project, the village involve will be developed socially and economically,’’ the chairman said.

He said further that agricultural project would focus on poultry feed through large cultivation of maize and other crops use for livestock feeds.

“Very soon, this project will start yielding positive result; we must be selfless in serving the people and, youths, especially must not be neglected in any society,” he advised.

The chairman added that 10 hectares of land had been acquired already in ‘Abalabi’ Village in Ogun, where youths were currently engaging in farming. (NAN)