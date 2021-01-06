From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the death of Folake Aremu, a thespian popularly known as Orisabunmi, as the end of a glorious era in the film-making industry.

“The Governor joins the rest of the country, especially Kwara people, to mourn the death of the great Orisabunmi who was one of the prides of the state on the continental artistic stage. He recalls her exploits in the 1980s through early 2000s when she beautifully depicted the great African subculture in the Yoruba movie industry. Her pacifist roles and the bravery she exuded in most of her appearances were quite legendary and would be sorely missed,” according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The Governor describes Orisabunmi as one of the ‘last men standing’ in the tradition she represented in the Nollywood. The Governor commiserates with the family of the deceased and the entire Nollywood community.

“The Governor prays to the Almighty God to console her family for this huge loss, and to forgive her shortcomings.”