Business tycoon, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, has been recognised by the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year, with the award of African Philanthropist of the Year 2021, for her outstanding philanthropic works through her foundation, “Dr. Helen A Hand to the Needy Foundation” which has changed the lives of the young and old in the society.

Organisers of the award ceremony, ALM, had their 10th edition on Saturday February 26, 2022, at The Dorchester, Mayfair London, United Kingdom, where distinguished Africans like President of Malawi, Mr Lazarus Chakwera, President Chattered Institute of Bankers, Ghana, Ms. Patricia Sappor, Director General and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, among others; who have shown extraordinary prowess in various sectors of the economy last year were recognised; thus creating a platform to celebrate the continent’s sources of hope. This included those who provided opportunities for economic growth in the prior and post-COVID era.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Dr. Oritsejafor who has been a beacon of hope to millions of people over the years, with exceptional traits of consistency and commitment to making lives their better, had shown great strength of selflessness and love through various benevolent exploits. This ranged from expanding educational opportunities to thousands of less privileged children in the society through full scholarship scheme running from primary to tertiary institutions, towards improving the standards of living of the unemployed youths. Through her empowerment scheme where thousands youths and less privileged people are freely trained and funded in different professional and agricultural fields for business start-up.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .