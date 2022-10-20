From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Bishop Tudor Bismarck, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, amongst many other top Christian leaders are to grace the annual convention of the Gospel Light International Ministries – New Covenant Gospel Church, beginning on Monday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to the press statement signed by the media aide to Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, Deacon Ralph Okhiria, stated that thousands of Christian delegates from across the globe are expected to grace the convention christened: Bible Alive Believers International Convention (BABIC).

The 7-day Christian event with the theme “Many Infallible Proofs”, will hold at His Glory main auditorium in New Benin Area and the convention ground at Ohovbe Quarter, Benin City, respectively.

The Covenant Mass Choir, Pastor Kingsley Ike and Mrs. Mercy Chinwo Blessed, are among those to render melodious songs with praise and worship throughout the special spiritual event.

The statement further disclosed that the festival-like convention would be a period for spiritual refreshing for all the believers expected at the event which promises to bring down from heaven the mighty hands of God upon the participants.

Interestingly, the spiritual leader of the Gospel Light International Ministries (GLIM) – New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, shall during the convention be celebrating his 50th anniversary of preaching the undiluted words of Jesus Christ.

“Besides, special prayers shall be offered by the

several top Christian clerics and delegates from across the world, towards a peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections, from pre-elections to post-elections periods.

“There shall be a harvest of miracles, signs and wonders. There shall be mighty visitations of God upon His people that are called by His name. Indeed, we have God’s assurances that the lame will walk, the blind will see, the deaf will hear, the captives will be set free, it shall be healing galore and the church will be strengthened by the power of God,” the statement added.