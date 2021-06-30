An entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author of the book, ‘You Too Can Become a Success,’ Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, has been awarded the prestigious honorary doctorate degree of science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by the European American University, Commonwealth of Dominica, in Leadership and Corporate Governance.

The recognition is for her lifetime commitment to creating and ensuring a firm and impactful international influence of service throughout the globe.

The award ceremony, which took place at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), saw Dr. Oritsejafor recognised for her indisputable years of industrious leadership.

The degree stands as well deserved as she is well known for her vast experience in business for many years as well as her philanthropic activities.

She is currently the managing director and Chief Executive Officer of several conglomerates, which include Eagle Heights International Schools; Eagle Flight Microfinance Bank; Eagle Bureau de Change Limited; African Broadcasting Network TV Station; Eagle Wings Secured Insurance Brokerage Limited; Eagle Nest Guest House amongst others.

Receiving the award, Oritsejafor said leadership cuts across all aspects of our lives, with each individual being the starting point. She pointed out that as a nation, we need to embrace leadership in totality, to enable the youths and the aged to experience true leadership, to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

She further dedicated the award specially to her husband, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, and also to those who have lost hope, encouraging them to remain committed to their set goals, despite the prevailing socio-economic or political circumstances.

She advised that being focused with immense determination will lead to actualisation of dreams for a successful life, in any field of human endeavour.

While speaking on the involvement of women in governance, the renowned philanthropist posits that the aspect of womanhood is not prioritised. She said, if more women are in power, there would be a more decentralised system and organised structure that will encompass the different human elements for a progressive nation. This, she said, is because of the motherly nature of women.

