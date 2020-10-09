A book authored by Mama Helen Oritsejafor is set for launch on Saturday, October 10.

You Too Can Become A Success will be launched after the online quarterly masterclass of the sixth edition of the CEOs company mentorship class, tagged “Overcoming the Effects of COVID-19 on Business.”

The class, which is mentored by the author, is structured to share the knowledge that will enable organisations and businesses to recuperate for the better during this time of economic setbacks. It reiterates that, to experience a successful life, one must be prepared to inculcate a success-oriented mindset, imbibe the attitude of working hard and persevering, while practicing an edifying relationship with God.

“Do you believe that you have all it takes within to live a life of unending success? Are you willing to commit to that level of excellence? The book aims to illuminate the narrative that a life encapsulated in all-round success is indeed possible,” she said.

After the launch, the book will be available on Amazon, for worldwide purchase, Eagle Strength Bookshop in Delta State, RovingHeights Bookshop and Patabah Bookshops, respectively, in Lagos State.