From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Dimuzo kindred in Umudimkwa, Umudim community, Nnewi, Anambra State was a couple of days ago electrified with joy when an indigene of the area, an expert in oil exploration and production, Dr Theo Okeke, built a one-kilimeter road that had been in dilapidation for decades in the community.

The community, over the years, was living under flood and erosion disaster threats until the recent intervention which the philanthropist singlehandedly carried out for the residents to heave a sigh of relief.

A brief ceremony to commission the road attracted the presence of the Obi of Umudim, Obi Bennett Okafor; that of Nnewichi, Obi George Onyekaba, and the one of Uruagu, Obi Afam Obi who represented Igwe Kenneth Orizu III at the event as well as other prominent Nnewi indigenes.

Igwe Nnewi commended the philanthropist for relieving his people from the clutches of failed road network.The traditional ruler described the gesture as a true example of think-home philosophy, aku rue uno in Igbo parlance. The Igwe advised other indigenes to emulate Okeke, adding that Nnewi people had always been known for their stride in developing their own community without folding their hands waiting for governement.

Addressing the audience at the event, Okeke said it was his way of giving back to society and to bring succour to his people that had been living with the pains of flood disaster and erosion threat caused by bad Road.

Okeke, currently president and chief executive officer of Purion Energy, noted that he had travelled to many countries across the globe and discovered that individual efforts towards community development had to be encouraged as governement could not do it alone.

He further explained that he had seen many good things at some other places as a traveller and decided to give his people a good road network not only for a smooth ride but also to check erosion menace as a byproduct of dilapidated road network.

He said that with developmental efforts done individually and collectively the community would in no distant time be a happy place to live in.

Okeke also said he was making the contributions to his community development in honour of his parents who he described as cheerful givers, adding that he would always maintain the legacy left by his parents.

He said:”This is my community where I started life. There are various things I have done and still doing for my community as well as the church as part of my community development and empowerment efforts.

“Apart from the one kilometer road constructed for my community with solid gutters on both sides of the road as well as street lights powered by solar energy,

“I have over 30 university students in my scholarship scheme studying various courses in the universities.

“I empower the widows with various sums of money to start up something on their own and I help various people in my community including men, women, young adults and children in solving various problems and challenges they have encountered in life including hospital bills, school fees, life sustenance and burials. Additionally, I have helped the community to construct a new building to serve as the Obi of Dimuzo kindred.

“I have set up a trust fund for young adults and graduates to begin something that they can use to sustain themselves instead of waiting for whie collar jobs and employments that are now very elusive.”

Okeke said he did not intend to blow his own trumpet but only to highlight some of those things for others to also join hands in uplifting the people.

“My own idea of assisting people is not to give them food but to show them how to farm so that they can stand on their feet, ” Okeke said.

He explained that his initial budget was for the community road construction but that he had to adjust the budget to accommodate flood control which he said he discovered was a big threat coupled with advancing erosion menace.

He explained that though he had applied palliative measures to stop the advancing erosion, he would like governement at all levels to please assist the community to checkmate and come up with permanent erosion control measures to add to the efforts already made.

Speaking on insecurity in Anambra and Nigeria generally, Okeke expressed dismay, saying that it was unfortunate it had degenerated to what it is today.

