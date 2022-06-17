The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has elected Prince Tobenna Orizu as its candidate for Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency.

An engineer, he emerged following a unanimous decision taken by members in the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

Party chieftains that witnessed the exercise included Charles Igwilo, Peter Ojukwu, Mrs. Mary-Ann Okpala, Collins Enechukwu, Okolie, and Kenneth Muoghalu.

Orizu who hails from Otolo, Nnewi, hinged his manifesto on economy, education, security, social welfare innovative and inclusive leadership.

The candidate, who has diverse experience in local and international trade, oil and maritime industry, aviation, as well as infrastructural development, highlighted the numerous untapped potentials in the constituency waiting to be harnessed.

“My task will be to ensure requisite political synergy and legal framework to convert these latent resources into an opportunity to optimise government operations, create jobs, improve the livelihood of communities, foster rural development, boost security and ultimately make our constituency a destination for investments.”

