Senator representing Abia Central district, Theodore Ahamefule Orji, has said education is the bedrock of national growth and development.

He said this, yesterday, in Umuahia in a statement announcing award of annual scholarships to 100 undergraduates of Abia State origin, the sixth in its series.

Orji said investment in education is never a waste but serves as a bedrock upon which nations grow and develop themselves, saying the scholarship is to help youths remain focused on their academic dreams and help reduce the burdens cost of education thrusts on their families.

He urged students to take their academics seriously so as to achieve their dreams and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

The ceremony for the award will hold in Umuahia, Abia State capital.