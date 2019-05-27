I strongly believe that Kalu has more detractors than any other politician in this country. There are former governors who are billionaires today whose church- rat antecedents question their current opulence. Kalu had a widely-known financial clout before coming into politics, which most of his governor-classmates never had. Most of them came from a background of abject poverty. It is un- fortunate that our country does not ask question show citizens come about their sudden wealth—especially after holding public offices between councillorship and governorship.

All that reaches decibel level is his case with EFCC that is following due legal process. It is as if he is the only former governor in the country making some explanations in court! So many former and present governors have worse cases than Kalu, but somehow his is the most celebrated for inexplicable reasons! Why Kalu has become the scapegoat remains a subject of sociological enquiry.

My consolation is from the evergreen and irrefutable declaration by Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), a former Justice Minister and Attorney-General of the Federation, that most governors were the most corrupt of all politicians! Singling out Kalu for venomous media interjections and vituperative social media attacks can not diminish his ever-rising entrepreneurial and political ascent.

The most interesting aspect of the assaults on Kalu is that those who admire him and look up to him are far more than the invidious clan of haters. Similarly, the tribe of yarn spinners will soon extinguish through self destruction. Asfor Kalu, he will continue to flourish no matter the spanners thrown on his trajectories because he does not think evil of any- one. I know this full well by virtue of my personal and occupational relationships with him over the years.

If anyone contests these dispassionate interventions here, let us do a roll-call of all governors between 1999 and 2015 and get a consummate firm of auditors to carry out forensic analyses of all the monies that accrued to each of them and the expenditure outlay.

For how long are they going to keep sustaining this politically motivated bovine witch-hunt of OUK?

Constructive reactions with verifiable identities are welcome—not pseudonymous/fictitious trashes.