From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has facilitated the construction of thirty five additional road projects for his Abia-North Senatorial District.

According to findings the road projects are located across the local government areas of his Abia-North Senatorial district while others are located in the Southern and Central Senatorial Districts.

Further confirming the report, the Abia North Senator who spoke with journalists at his Abuja residence expressed delight at the more than thirty five road projects he facilitated through the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in the 2022 budget.

The roads are:

1. Construction of AMAOGUDU township road with Asphalt and Drainage in Abiriba, Ohafia L.G.A, ANSD Abia State.

2. Construction of Agunwanyi road with Asphalt and Drainage in Umuchiakuma Ihechiowa Arochukwu L.G.A ANSD Abia State

3. Construction of Agboji Abiriba Road with Asphalt and Drainage in Abiriba Ohafia L.G.A, ANSD Abia State

4. Construction of road with Asphalt and Drainage in Isiukwuato Township Road Abia State

5. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Ndiagwu Abam, Arochukwu L.G.A, Abia State

6. Construction of road with Asphalt and Drainage in Amaugwu-Uratta Umuoha Road IsialaNgwa North L.G.A, Abia State

7. Construction of road with Asphalt and Drainage in ozu Abam township road in Arochukwu L.G.A, Abia State

8. Construction of road with Asphalt and Drainage in Uturu township road in Isiukwuato L.G.A, Abia State

9. Construction Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Chief Dennis Okafor Road in Enugu

10. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Shoe Line, Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State

11. Construction of road with Asphalt and Drainage at Industrial Line, Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State

12. Construction of road with Asphalt and Drainage at orji Uzor Kalu Close, Mabushi District, Abuja FCT

13. Construction of road with Asphalt and Drainage at Gudu Cadastral Zone, Gudu, Abuja, FCT

14. Construction of Road at Umuzomgbo Ihechiowa Arochukwu, L.G.A, ANSD Abia State

15. Construction Road with Asphalt and Drainage in Bishop Court Road, Amaekpu Ohafia L.G.A ANSD, Abia State

16. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage in Catholic Road, Amaekpu Ohafia L.G.A ANSD, Abia State

17. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage in Amangwu, Ohafia L.G.A ANSD, Abia State

18. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Market Road, Ohafia L.G.A, Abia State

19. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at AVM Chukwu Road Amaekpu Item, Bender L.G.A, ANSD, Abia State

20. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Amaoku Alayi, Bende L.G.A, ANSD, Abia State

21. Rehabilitation and Maintenance of Okagbue Road in Item, Bende L.G.A, ANSD, Abia State

22. Construction of Catholic church road with Asphalt and Drainage at Ututu Road Arochukwu ANSD Abia State

23. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Ututu township Road ANSD, Abia State

24. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Apanu to Akanu Road ANSD, Abia State

25. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Bende township Road ANSD, Abia State

26. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage in Amaekpu to Apanu Item Road ANSD, Abia State

27. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage in Umuzomgbo Ihechiowa Road (Eze Linus MBA Road), Arochukwu L.G.A ANSD, Abia State

28. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Ama Agbanta Road, Ugwueke (Boy is Good Road), Bende L.G.A ANSD, Abia State

29. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Amankalu Road, Bende L.G.A ANSD, Abia State

30. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Elele Bende L.G.A ANSD, Abia State

31. Construction of Ndi Inyang Abam Road in Arochukwu L.G.A

32. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage in Isiukwuato Township Road in Abia State

33. Construction of Road with Asphalt and Drainage at Smart Ukoha Avenue, Igbere, Bende L.G.A, Abia State

34. Rehabilitation and Maintenance of Ugweke Road in Item, Bende L.G.A

35. Maintenance and Rehabilitation of Zone 9 Road at Okafia, Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State.