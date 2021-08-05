Former governor of Abia and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described former Delta governor, Chief James Ibori, as bridge builder and detrabilised Nigerian, as he clocks 63.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message in Abuja, yesterday, acknowledged the roles played by Ibori in building and sustaining democratic virtues in Delta.

The former governor of Abia described Ibori as a popular and consummate politician in view of his inclusive and participatory approach to politics.

According to him, Ibori has built and sustained large followership in politics beyond Delta State.

He added that Ibori’s large heart, generosity and selflessness would continue to speak for the celebrant.

Kalu prayed for longer life for the former governor of Delta as he serves humanity.

“I join family, friends and well-wishers of former governor of Delta , Chief James Ibori in celebrating his 63rd birthday. The former governor has contributed to the social, economic and political development of Delta and Nigeria. He is a bridge builder and detribalised Nigerian, with friends and associates from different parts of Nigeria. He is passionate about a united and indivisible Nigeria. As an astute politician, the celebrant has empowered his contemporaries and the younger generation beyond the shores of Delta,’’ Kalu said.

While wishing the celebrant a joyous celebration, Kalu prayed for greater success for Ibori.

