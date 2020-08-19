Former governor of Abia State and Africa’s Pillar of Sports, Senator Orji Kalu has launched the Villarreal of Spain star, Samuel Chukwueze’s jersey even as he wished the attacker well in his career, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report

Sen. Kalu who is the Chief Whip of the Senate in the National Assembly, made the wish after he adorned the Super Eagles winger’s jersey.

Recall that Chukwueze had on August 4 paid a courtesy call to the former governor.

Sen. Kalu is the Africa Pillar of Sports following his track record when he was Governor of Abia State. He was spotted wearing the jersey during his morning routine exercise.

The former governor wore the jersey during his morning walkout on Monday and posted the pictures on his Facebook saying

“So today as the African pillar of sports I rocked the jersey gift from the Super Eagles playmaker & Villarreal @Eng_Villarreal Superstar, Samuel Chukwueze. We wish him well in his football career.”

Though, he is not part of any political party, Chukwueze’s abundant talents are opening doors for him at least in his state of origin where he freely wines and dines with those in the corridors of power. The Villarreal dazzling winger was an August visitor at the residence of the former governor at his hometown in Igbere, Abia State.Chukwueze since joining the Yellow submarines has been a worthy ambassador of the state and the country at large.