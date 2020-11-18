Senator representing Abia North Senatorial Constituency and former Abia State Governor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed plan to purchase 35% shares in Arsenal Football Club, insisting that he is encouraged by his previous successes with two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba International FC.

Kalu, who disclosed this on Monday on his Facebook page, has set a target of helping the Gunners return to the pinnacle of English football as well as lifting the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy.

“Our success with Enyimba between 2000-2007 has continuously increased my passion for football,” Senator Kalu wrote on Facebook.

“As the Pillar of sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football, and I will buy a 35 percent stake in Arsenal FC.

“Our target is to lift the Champions League and Premier League back to back as we did with Enyimba,” he concluded.

Under Kalu’s stewardship as Abia State governor, Enyimba became a global brand becoming the first Nigerian club side to win the CAF Champions League in successive seasons in 2003 and 2004. The Aba Elephants also lifted the Nigerian Premier League back-to-back during the same period.