African Pillar of Sports and Forbes rated Billionaire; Senator Uzor Kalu, has rewarded Enyimba FC for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup victory against Al Ittihad SC.

The former Governor, on Saturday, through his verified Facebook page, pledged to encourage Enyimba with the sum of N1 million if they win against the Tunisians.

Enyimba, on Sunday, prevailed 2-0 against their Libyan opponents at the Enyimba Stadium, with Sadiq Abubakar and Victor Mbaoma getting the goals.

And in fulfillment of his promise, Kalu rewarded the team with N1million.

While acknowledging the donation, chairman of the club, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu said, “Senator Kalu had promised to reward the team with N1 million for a win, and following Sunday’s result, has duly fulfilled the pledge. We are very thankful to the former Governor for remembering Enyimba at this crucial stage. “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a man whose love for football has never been in doubt; that is why he is a Pillar of Sports in Africa. His gift is a big boost to the players.”

“This singular act has gone to underline the truth that football is an important tool for bringing people together and it is our sincere hope to continuously achieve results that will bring smiles to the faces of our people,” he said

Similarly, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has also rewarded Enyimba FC for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup victory against Al Ittihad SC.

