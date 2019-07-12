Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended the fighting spirit of the Super Eagles after the team zoomed into the semifinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Nigeria on Wednesday night defeated South Africa 2-1 in aquaterfinal match decided in Cairo with goals coming from Samuel Chukwueze andWilliam Troost-Ekong.

Chukwueze scored in the 26th minute of the first half to put Nigeria ahead but the South Africans responded through Bongani Zungu’s header in the 70th minute. Troost-Ekong got the winner with just two minutes to the end of the duration when people were already thinking the game could go into extra time.

Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, said he was particularly happy that the Super Eagles have displayed good fighting spirit in the last two knock out games against Cameroun and South Africa.

Against Cameroon, the Eagles scored first but the IndomitableLions scored two quick goals to lead 2-1 at half time but the Nigerians eventually scored two second half goals to win 3-2.

“The Eagles have been consistent with their fighting spirit and it is very commendable. I urge them to keep it up as we are now looking at the trophy already.

“The four semifinalists have all it takes to lift the trophy and this is where character and focus are needed most. We have talented players to go all the way. The victory over Cameroon and South Africa showed great team spirit and determination.