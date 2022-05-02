Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has called on the Muslim ummah to sustain the teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary life of Prophet Muhammed beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, he called for forgiveness and love in daily endeavours.

According to a goodwill message issued in Abuja, Kalu said togetherness, piety, alms giving and love should be upheld by Nigerians in their daily endeavours.

The former governor of Abia, who sued for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences, said the heterogenous nature of the country should be seen as an asset as against a tool for disharmony.

“The good deeds as demonstrated in the holy month of Ramadan should be sustained in our daily pursuits.

“Ramadan provided a privilege for sober reflection and rededication to the service of Allah and humanity.

“Nigeria’s diversity can be harnessed through mutual respect, peace and unity.”